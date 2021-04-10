As a Christian, I believe that God has promised me eternal life with him in heaven. And, yes, I agree with the quote by Ron Holloway in The Associated Press article “Masters of their fate,” which appeared on the front page of Tuesday’s LNP | LancasterOnline. Holloway says, “Heaven is so much better than here on Earth. Why would we fight leaving here?”

But does that mean we shouldn’t take care of our health or our safety while living here on Earth? If Holloway develops cancer, diabetes or some other illness, will he go to the doctor and seek treatment, or will he just leave it up to God to decide his fate and take his life?

That’s not what my faith teaches me. My faith teaches me that, yes, God will take care of me and the date of my death is in God’s hands. But it also teaches that while believing in God, I should take care of myself to the best of my ability and trust in God to help me.

My faith — and common decency — also teaches me that I should love my neighbors and help to take care of them. By getting vaccinated, I believe I am doing both of these things. I am protecting myself and others from COVID-19.

Those people who choose not to get vaccinated — unless there is a medical reason for not getting the vaccine — are putting others at risk, and those at risk may not be ready to die yet.

Donna Becker

Providence Township