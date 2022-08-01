In my view, the editors of LNP | LancasterOnline are right-wing, conservative Republicans. I am continuously annoyed by their selection of articles from the national press, the placement of those articles in the newspaper and the misleading headlines.

Meanwhile, the writer of the June 3 letter “Comments on the newspaper” states that when LNP | LancasterOnline publishes articles from the national press, “it seems like they are direct talking points from the Democratic National Committee.” That writer also states, “In my view, most of the opinion columnists are hard to the left, as are the LNP | LancasterOnline editorials.”

Who is right?

The June 3 letter writer also states, “I believe that real journalism is dead.”

That is undoubtedly incorrect.

There would be no USA without the courage and talent of today’s journalists, some of whom put their lives at stake in Ukraine, while others expose the corruption in our local, national and state governments. There were great journalists in the past, but there are more of them now.

The letter writer also states, “LNP | LancasterOnline does a great job covering local happenings and local sports.” On that point, I agree. It also does a great job investigating local corruption, etc.

Harrisburg once had morning and evening newspapers. Now it has just one three-day-a-week newspaper. We are most fortunate to have LNP | LancasterOnline. I think that it would rival any newspaper in a city the size of Lancaster, even if, in my view, it leans right-wing, conservative and Republican.

We should support LNP | LancasterOnline.

Bud Rosch

Manheim Township