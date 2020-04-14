In the past few weeks I’ve seen articles about people who aren’t practicing physical distancing or aren’t choosing to stay close to home.

It's good to see that the vast majority of people do take COVID-19 very seriously. It has impacted the lives of everyone, some more so than others. Personally, I’m aware of a homeowner whose house was damaged by fire before the shutdown, with repairs stopped and the family living in cramped quarters elsewhere. Of home renovations stopped with the interiors left partially finished — messes left behind. Of painters who cannot finish projects. Of bulldozers with trenches dug, sitting idle and not able to bury the pipes. The list goes on and on.

Please investigate. Ask our state leadership why it cannot speed up the process to reopen some businesses. All of the situations mentioned above could be resolved while still maintaining physical distance. The same safety measures that are used by essential services can be used by many nonessential businesses, as well. In addition to the construction industry, there are many other businesses that could be working with physical distancing.

When businesses are permitted to operate again, reporters can visit those businesses to see safety changes made for the protection of all. Positive reporting is good for lifting the spirits of everyone.

Ginny Morse

Clay Township