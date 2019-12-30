Some, including author David Goldman, have pointed out that “democracy only gives people the kind of government they deserve.” In light of current circumstances, I think some self-reflection is imperative.
Democracy has always been a somewhat messy picture and, fortunately, duels are no longer an accepted means to resolve disputes. However, the divisiveness currently present leads to casualties of another sort, with the fabric of society’s character not the least tainted.
From presidential debates to impeachment hearings, the finger-pointing and attempts to degrade and undermine the opposition are apparent.
The only problem when we are in opposition is that the pendulum always swings back around. We’ve become a society in which our chosen leader was loudly booed when he attended the World Series. Deserved or not, this speaks to the health of our civilization. Of anyone, we should all point first to ourselves and examine our contribution. Are we deserving of the ideals we think we’re entitled to?
However, truth and justice are vital for democracy to thrive and need to be pursued. This is most effective though if done with a communal motive. The goodwill nature of the holiday season is a great time to reset our perspective.
Many have sacrificed to bring our country to this point. Flaws and all, America still remains the land of opportunity for many. Each generation has a responsibility to carry on and hopefully we fulfill our portion. As Thomas Paine stated in the 1776 pamphlet Common Sense, “The cause of America is in a great measure the cause of all mankind.”
Nicholas Rossi
Elizabethtown