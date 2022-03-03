I totally agree with the Feb. 17 letter “Justice, fascism and dreams deferred.” The evil demons of racism, discrimination, brutality and hatred against people of color, Jews and any other ethnic or religious minority must be eliminated by God’s power and grace working in and through us.

I remember the beautiful children’s gospel song that states that Jesus loves all the children of the world and that “they are precious in his sight.”

If only we would practice God’s love for all people equally. If we do not, then I believe we have no place in his kingdom.

Let us fully support the Black Lives Matter movement, the NAACP, the National Urban League, affirmative action programs and all those who are working for civil and human rights nationally and worldwide. Included are Church World Service and all other groups working to help and meet the needs of refugees, immigrants and people in the developing world. The people in Yemen, Afghanistan, Haiti and many African nations desperately need our help. Many poor people in our nation do, too.

Groups like Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International also deserve our support. All oppression must be eliminated.

We need the principles and work of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. today. May God use us to fulfill his dreams.

John F. Fueller

Mount Wolf, York County