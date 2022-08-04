We’ve taken God out of our schools, our government buildings and decisions, our sports and, eventually, the internet. We take the Lord’s name in vain in our everyday talk, TV shows and movies.

In my view, marriage is between one man and one woman, but it is not held sacred today. The Bible makes it clear that a man sleeping with a man is a sin, but we don’t have the right to treat gay people with hate. Signs that promote hate or violence toward gay people are horrible, wrong and heartbreaking. Jesus teaches us to love all people!

Some mothers are paid child support if they don’t get married. About 25% of U.S. children live in homes with no father; check the devastating statistics on this.

Public schools and some teachers unions seemingly don’t want parents involved in what they teach. I believe that there’s too much talk about sex thrown at kids in school, on TV and on the internet.

The Bible states in several places that the shedding of innocent blood is a sin. Yet some want abortion — the taking of a life, up to and sometimes including a 9-month-old human being in the womb — to be a right? Where are the baby’s rights? Choose to be responsible through abstinence or the many available forms of birth control.

I believe that lawlessness, shoplifting and looting have been encouraged ever since the legal classifications of some of these crimes have been lowered.

In my view, government officials and the news media lie or cover things up to fit what they want us to believe.

Although we break all 10 of God’s commandments, he loves and forgives us. Jesus says we should love God above all things and love others as ourselves.

Jacqueline Mackey

Columbia