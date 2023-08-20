I am neither a Democrat nor a Republican. I always look to who I am voting for and their qualifications. In all cases, I look at incumbents to see if they are failing their constituents, then check their opponents to see if they have the values it takes to be elected. When I cast my vote, I feel happy with my choice.

There are a lot of Americans who have forgotten what it’s like to not be American. Our freedoms are unique and we need to protect them. Politicians lie to us and we dismiss it as politics. It’s much more than that. Power and greed are the ultimate aphrodisiacs to which our political parties have fallen prey.

In the past, our enemies have stated they will wait as we will destroy ourselves from within, similar to the Roman Empire.

There’s a famous saying: “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.” A start to easing tensions would be to dismiss Donald Trump and his lies and corruption, dismiss Hunter Biden and his lies and corruption, and let the American people decide, at the ballot box, if President Joe Biden is doing his job. Get our politicians back to serving their constituents and stop battling each other.

Bob Harman

West Hempfield Township