The purpose of this letter is to raise awareness with your readers about the Crucial Communism Teaching Act (U.S. House Resolution 6123). This bill directs the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation to develop a civic education curriculum for high school students to promote understanding of certain political ideologies that conflict with principles of U.S. democracy.

The act would ensure that high school students in the U.S learn that communism has led to the deaths of over 100 million victims worldwide throughout history. It would allow students to understand the dangers of communism and similar political ideologies. It would also help them understand that 1.5 billion people still suffer under communism today.

Under the act, the foundation would develop curriculum for high school students that includes a comparative discussion of certain political ideologies, including communism and totalitarianism, that conflict with the principles of freedom and democracy that were essential to the founding of the United States. It would be accurate, relevant and accessible, to promote understanding. It would be compatible with a variety of courses, including social studies, government, history and economics classes.

The foundation would develop oral history resources that could be used alongside the curriculum. It would include personal stories, titled “Portraits in Patriotism,” from diverse individuals who demonstrate civic-minded qualities, are victims of the political ideologies of communism and are able to compare the political ideologies of communism with the political ideology of the United States.

I urge you to share this in order to build awareness and gain support of this bill.

Reagan V. Tarvin

Grade 9

Lancaster Country Day School