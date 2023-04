This is to Lancaster County Administrator Larry George, who wrote an email from such a high and mighty stance, with no empathy for those who are less fortunate (“Change at Binns,” March 30 LNP | LancasterOnline).

Life has no guarantees. Someday that could be you out there.

Wouldn’t it be great if retirement communities and apartment complexes were required to have a percentage of their housing be income-based?

Betsy Bryson

Penn Township