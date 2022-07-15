The political leaders of Great Britain have seen fit to force out their top leader because he lied. I wish that the general public and political leaders of its offspring country had the wisdom to do the same.

Our elected leaders must stop supporting or ignoring the lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. The public must realize that it is a lie and vote out of office those who perpetuate it.

If it is appropriate, based on the facts, to prosecute anyone associated with the lie, those prosecutions should proceed.

Former President Donald Trump and his ardent supporters are a clear and present danger to our democracy.

Craig Coble

Elizabethtown