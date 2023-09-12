Why the concern over the perceived sins of others and not our greed, pride and self-righteous judgment? Will forcing our expectations on others relieve us of responsibility to correct our own shortcomings?

Why are others’ personal relationships troubling, when love of money — not love for one’s neighbor — is the root of all evil? Does attention to the affairs of others detract from our unseemly love affair with wealth? Does “In God we trust” belong in our churches any more than on our currency, when our trust is in wealth and weapons? Does the possibility of unbridled pursuit of riches attract support for unscrupulous, morally bankrupt politicians, more than the desire to control others and flaunt rules ourselves?

Should struggling women be forced to give birth to unwanted children, then denied the services needed for those children to thrive? Is moral outrage a suitable substitute for compassion? Why does abortion legislation target pregnant women and abortion providers and not fathers, without whom neither would exist? Is personal gratification a male right and pregnancy a female responsibility?

Was our nation ever really going in the right direction? Does being “woke” mean facing the inconvenient truth that we all bear some responsibility for our nation’s troubles — that morality has always been subject to commercial enterprise, not some overriding principles of truth, justice and equality for all? Do we fear that “canceling” a culture that’s good for some, but not for others, might result in a culture that’s good for some we consider less deserving?

So many questions.

David E. Hess

Manheim Township