We need to save the turtles. To save the turtles, we would need to limit the amount of plastic we are using, pick up trash and throw it away properly, and keep turtles safe by not messing with their nests.
By trying to save these aquatic animals, we would be helping our environment and helping other animals. In our world today, we don’t really think about helping the animals. We do things that please us. We need to stop worrying about us and start caring about these animals.
Starella Porreca
Grade 8
Landisville