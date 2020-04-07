We have been hearing the phrase “practice social distancing” for a while now. And it seemed to be incongruous, because we are social beings and need to be social, even during these challenging times.

Recently I heard a great idea from my professional friend Daniel Burrus, author of “The Anticipatory Organization.” Burrus believes we picked the wrong term with “social” distancing and would be better served using “physical” distancing instead. I fully agree with Burrus on this, because we are social beings and so we need to get more “social” while keeping “physical” distance.

Burrus has provided a great insight and suggestion for an improved way of communicating the distancing issue. Perhaps we should adopt the phrase “practice physical distancing.”

Glenn Ebersole

Lancaster Township