I heard about a new Gallup poll finding that only 67% of those surveyed are either “extremely proud” or “very proud” to be American. That leaves 33% of those surveyed outside those two categories. Really?

Clearly, this polling did not include Lancaster County. Those who said they were not “extremely proud” or “very proud” failed, big time, to remember those who gave their lives to keep America free. This freedom that was given to all allows you to leave this country. (I’ll help you pack.)

Also, I’m well-assured that these simple-minded people probably never participated in the singing of our national anthem. We even have some people who feel they need to change the words to this sacred anthem. I’m sorry that their mindset took away their pride in being Americans.

I’m not proud of many of the government’s decisions that are being made, but I’m still proud to be an American citizen.

C.L. Frackman

West Lampeter Township