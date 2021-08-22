Carbon dioxide is food for trees! With all the issues surrounding climate change, one way to fight the carbon footprint is to plant trees now — and plant a lot of fast-growing trees.

How about planting billions of trees, or even trillions, all over the world? Worldwide, governments could initiate such programs.

Instead of debating the issue, do it right now, and plant billions/trillions of trees.

Feed the trees; let them have a generous diet of carbon dioxide.

The organization One Tree Planted states: “Trees remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and release oxygen in its stead (which) also helps limit global warming, providing for a cleaner, healthier climate.”

Consider these other statistics from One Tree Planted:

— About 80,000 acres of forests disappear from Earth every day.

— About 12.4 million acres of forests are permanently converted to growing commodity crops, such as palm oil, each year.

— Every 1.2 seconds, humans destroy an area of forest the size of a football field.

— A tree will “eat” 48 pounds of carbon a year, and produce enough oxygen for a human to breathe for two years.

In the meantime, beyond hoped-for governmental programs for reforestation, each person can do their part by supporting such organizations as the Arbor Day Foundation.

Carbon dioxide is food for trees. Plant a tree! Plant many trees!

Russ Stahley

Lititz