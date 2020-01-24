The letter stating that the increase in carbon dioxide in Earth’s atmosphere is infinitely small is misleading (“Ignore climate change alarmists,” Jan. 20).
Let’s look at another number, small at first glance. Earth’s thermal blanket has increased its temperature by only 1 degree Celsius. Yet we see how much havoc this measly little number has caused. Just for one instance of many — last year’s flooding in the Midwest, decreasing crop yields along with all the other flooding miseries. There are now too many calamitous weather events to list.
The letter writer asks why we blame the U.S. but not China. We do not live in China. We have a responsibility in this democracy to urge our leaders to take action, so that America can lead the world in transitioning to a renewable energy economy. America under President Donald Trump, not China, withdrew from the Paris accord.
How willfully blind to deny that our fossil fuel ways are part of our climate crisis. The future inheritors of our inaction will judge us harshly. God help us when we don’t help ourselves.
Claudia Kirk
Bart Township