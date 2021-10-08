Kudos to the writer of the Oct. 4 letter “Biden criticism is misplaced,” regarding President Joe Biden being criticized for the handling of our Afghanistan withdrawal.

I believe that the writer’s points against the criticism were clear and right on target. I'm tired of the daily criticism and whining regarding mask-wearing, COVID-19 vaccination, politics, etc. Your rights are not being taken from you. If you wear your seat belt and stop and look when you are at a red light, you are following American laws that exist for your health and safety.

Lighten up. Get a grip. We are Americans. We take care of each other. Americans accept the changes presented to them. Be kind and helpful to others. Be kind and merciful. Let no one ever come to you without leaving better and happier.

May God bless us, the United States and our troops.

Jim Hamaker

Lancaster