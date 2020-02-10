The Jan. 20 letter “Ignore climate change alarmists” was full of half-truths and misinformation.
The letter claims, “Democrats identify global warming as the biggest existential threat.” Actually, it’s every single scientific body of national or international standing, like our National Academy of Sciences, that says that. And every climate scientist publishing in peer-reviewed journals. That’s over 69,000 of the world’s most respected climate scientists who make up the National Physical Science Consortium.
Furthermore, they all agree global warming is caused by human activity, primarily the result of adding excess carbon dioxide to the atmosphere by burning fossil fuels.
The letter says manmade CO2 emissions are a small percentage of overall CO2 in the atmosphere. That’s true, but because it’s excess, it cannot be absorbed — so it’s cumulative. That has upset the carbon cycle’s natural balance and has increasingly heated up our planet since the 1970s. The last decade was the hottest ever recorded, and 2019 the second-hottest year ever. Those excess carbon emissions will stay in the atmosphere for centuries.
The letter says much of our excess CO2 is absorbed by our oceans, suggesting that’s OK. The letter writer fails to mention that the absorption of CO2 has raised ocean acidity 30%, destroying essential coral reefs and killing marine life, which billions depend on for food, on a massive scale. Ocean acidity is projected to increase nearly 150%, resulting in a pH that the oceans haven’t experienced for more than 20 million years.
We really need to be alarmed.
Dan Sweigart
Ephrata