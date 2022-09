I think that all Lancaster County hospitals are going to have transfer agreements with Planned Parenthood.

Why? Because it would be irresponsible not to do so. Abortion is legal in Pennsylvania. Individuals and families rely on Planned Parenthood for comprehensive sexual and reproductive health care.

Planned Parenthood is one of the many quality health care providers in this county.

I’m a face of abortion-rights advocacy in America, and I vote.

Sharon Sherban

West Lampeter Township