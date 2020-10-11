America is in the greatest reality show in the history of the world. The chicanery taking place since President Donald Trump’s trip down the escalator to his COVID-19 parade around Walter Reed National Military Medical Center is astonishing; the work of a genius. I am willing to give Trump credit for accomplishing something so real and magically deceptive.

The world has been playing in Trump’s worldwide reality show since 2015 and might not be aware of it; sadly, it’s a reality show with tragic real-life consequences.

That’s the only achievement Trump has had in his first term. He is, in my view, very ill-suited for the position he holds in this country; he is in the wrong job.

You’re fired!

Dennis Dezort

Landisville