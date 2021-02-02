Joe Biden vs. Donald Trump.

Wear a mask vs. don’t wear a mask.

Law enforcement vs. protesters.

Small business owners vs. the government.

Vaccinations vs. herd immunity.

We need to recognize that these divisions in the American homeland are leaving our nation at the mercy of looming international threats. Our foes have been lying in wait for American unity to break down.

Right now, we are our own worst enemies. Existing societal injustices, coupled with the pollution of ignorant ideologies that are imbedded within the masses, have contributed to Americans’ distrust in the system. And rightfully so. A reckoning is in order, but it shouldn’t be like this. Not now.

During this critical time of uncertainty, there appear to be an unprecedented number of people who fail to read past the front-page headlines and miss the imminent threats that are zeroing in on our country’s current state of weakness.

The election, the protests, the U.S. Capitol breach — we can peacefully argue limitless opinions on these topics for days. Yet here we are, feuding against one another to the point of hatred and even violence. A nation divided is a nation vulnerable.

We are nothing if we can’t find a common ground and maintain a brotherhood in this turmoil. I pray that it will not take another incident such as 9/11 to bring this country back to being the world superpower it once was — one founded on unity, pride, sacrifice and a love for our fellow patriots.

Amanda Marshall

Brecknock Township