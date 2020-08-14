We’ve heard this nonsense before. There is a war on religion, a war on Christmas or a war on marriage. The newest crazy conspiracy is the war on history.

Americans are, in general, ignorant about United States history. And, as he has proven many times in his ramblings, President Donald Trump knows very little about history himself. But that doesn’t stop him from stating one falsehood after another. For example, Trump said Andrew Jackson was angry about the Civil War, even though Jackson died 16 years before that war began.

Having a statue of a Confederate general In front of a public building honors that person. I believe it is wrong to honor traitors to our country. The Confederate flag represents the people who tried to overthrow the U.S. government. It is the flag of oppression and rebellion. Why should that be honored?

There is a place for history and a place for honor. Schools and museums are a good place to lean history. Gettysburg is a national park, on the very ground where the battle took place, and it is a place to learn, not a place of honor.

We should know our history and not hold in esteem those who are famous for doing wrong. Statues in public places are not teaching history — we have schools and books for that.

Christine Macready

West Hempfield Township