Though the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s national holiday has passed, I celebrate still the pastor’s eloquence — truly amazing compared with the vulgarism that we listen to nowadays; it is bittersweet.
During these blood-letting days of testimony and bombastic denials, when the majority of Americans want to remove the cartoon network from the unpaid labor-built residence on Pennsylvania Avenue, it is inspiring to know there was once a great man who carried in his heart a constant sorrow for this nation.
Architecture and engineering in America have turned toward the border, constructing a wall — fences that will never remedy our divisions, never unite us, and will only eat away at whatever generosity the soul-politic has left as well as the optimism toward the immigrant we were known for as a nation.
Believe it or not, we were once a visionary country.
Nature’s unforgiveness will challenge us soon. There will emerge more racial capitalism and gentrification, poverty, mortality, debt and wage slavery and the friendly eyes of a surveillance state that tracks our daily movements.
Egon de Uriarte
Lancaster