I was talking to a friend of mine and the more we talked, the angrier I got. Someone is actually trying to make their million off the murders of others. Bulletproof backpacks are not an answer. When grown men or women go hunting, that’s one thing, but assault-style rifles are used now. This is not hunting — this is killing. This is not the Wild West anymore. I thought we were civilized humans. The 1800s have left us, even the 1900s. Come on, people. Really!
Do rational people really think this is the way we should act? Are churches supposed to put cameras everywhere just so people can feel safe? How about food stores or taking a walk? Instead of making money off this, how about some kind of solution so people can live their life? Has the government ever thought that if all of us middle-class people are gotten rid of, the government will have to pay the bills? Can anyone see President Donald Trump paying his share? Let’s get real.
Denise Clissold
Elizabethtown