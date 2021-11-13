Nothing to worry about! The same people who oversaw our exit from Afghanistan are now planning our future.

Yes, they left a billion or two dollars’ worth of military equipment and weapons for the terrorists, stranded hundreds of American citizens and abandoned a few thousand Afghan allies, but our president assures us it was all an extraordinary success. Very encouraging!

We can expect more successes in the near future. Another high note for the administration is that the border seems to be under control — at least the Canadian border.

The southern border is another story. Thousand of immigrants flow illegally across that border every week, with even more thousands on their way. But probably less than 5% have criminal backgrounds or terrorist connections. And those with COVID-19 can be issued masks, with mandates to wear them while they are transported into various cities. Our underused hospitals can care for those who need medical help. Vice President Kamala Harris is all over this, and may even visit the border again soon. This too seems to be going as planned.

We are also assured that the economy is doing well, despite the spiraling prices for gasoline, heating oil, natural gas, food, clothing, cars, housing and other luxury items.

The White House reluctantly admits that inflation is a temporary problem, though the cause is a mystery — probably greedy businessmen.

But all will be well if we borrow or print another $3 trillion and dump it into the economy.

Leon Baxter

Mount Joy