In these uncertain times, this call goes out to our college students who are in limbo right now.

“Necessity is the mother of invention,” so get working. Put on your thinking caps and get those creative juices flowing.

We need protective gear for all our first responders. New designs?

We need masks that will not fog up glasses. We need food to get to all our hungry kids and food banks.

Design new eateries, bars and backyards to allow for social distancing.

Do background checks on all our leaders. Do they work for the people or for themselves? Do they have good morals and principles?

Contact Johns Hopkins University and see if you can help it with research.

Reality: We need our children to get back to school, but only if the health experts say it’s safe. In my view, a large percentage of our adults need to go back to school, as well. They need to read and understand the rule of law. They need to understand racial disparities and systemic inequities. They need to have more than four-letter words in their vocabulary — hoax, fake, scam, to name a few.

Yes, it is a whole new world ahead of us, so listen to our medical and scientific people, not spin groups.

God bless America.

M.P. Brennan

Lititz