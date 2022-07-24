In a 2016 interview, Noam Chomsky, Massachusetts Institute of Technology emeritus professor and clear thinker, observed that, during the 2016 presidential campaign, the media and commentators never seriously confronted the two candidates (Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump) about the two greatest threats facing humanity: nuclear war and global warming.

Then and now, one party mostly denied that global warming is a threat and supported the burning of fossil fuels, and both parties avoided commenting on nuclear war, even though both threats would destroy human civilization totally.

Today, the threat to American democracy is the leading concern, and still nowhere in Congress, in the media or in public discourse are these two real threats topics for urgent action. Without civilization, democracy is meaningless.

In 2016, Chomsky emphasized the Ukraine issue, pointing out that the U.S. and NATO were playing a dangerous game by violating the 1990 pledge to Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev not to expand NATO to the east.

Today, the possibility of nuclear war has pushed the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists’ Doomsday Clock closer to midnight than ever before. Do Congress and the media care?

Negative effects of global warming are already felt in extreme weather events, storms and droughts, rising sea levels and disappearing water resources. These were already recognized facts in 2016, and they are even more so today.

We the people must rise up and insist on urgent action to counter these threats. I cringe when I contemplate our posterity’s future.

Charles B. Lane

Lancaster Township