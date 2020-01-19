Whom to believe?
The White House claims that the Mueller investigation cost taxpayers $30 million to $40 million. The Justice Department reports the final cost to be about $25 million. The fines levied against criminals identified by the Mueller investigation (according to CNBC) raised between $42 million and $46 million.
The Treasury Department netted $17 million to $21 million more than the Justice Department spent.
The White House claims the last administration delivered $400 million to Iran either as a ransom payment for five Americans that Iran released or as a bribe for Iran’s signing of the nuclear accord. It was neither. In 1979, the shah of Iran prepaid that money to the U.S. government for military equipment. That money was frozen when Iran took U.S. embassy staffers hostage and then the U.S. didn’t deliver the equipment.
In 2015, after years of international arbitration, there was an agreement to return the money to Iran. The repayment, according to the Congressional Research Service, was returned “in foreign hard currency from the central banks of the Netherlands and of Switzerland.”
The nuclear accord and the repayment were unrelated.
On Jan. 10, President Donald Trump told Laura Ingraham that a credible imminent Iranian attack on four U.S. embassies provoked him to order the killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani. On “Face the Nation,” Defense Secretary Mark Esper explicitly said he had seen no hard evidence that four American embassies had been under possible threat when Trump authorized the assassination.
Can we trust our government to give us real or alternative facts?
Jacques Gibble
Lancaster Township