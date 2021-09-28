Imagine, for a moment, a couple settling down to bed for the night, the kids tucked away in their rooms, quietly sleeping. Imagine one of them smells smoke and hears the fire alarm going off. Now imagine this couple deciding to do nothing. The fire seems to be downstairs in the kitchen, after all, and the bedrooms are on the second floor.

Seems impossible, I know, but that’s exactly how we’re treating the climate crisis. Our leaders, like those parents, are sitting on their hands, pretending that nothing is wrong — or else that the problem is too big to handle. It’s hard not to feel betrayed by those, Democratic and Republican, whom we have elected to represent our best interests, and it’s hard not to feel betrayed by the corporate leaders who have ignored the consequences of their industries for the sake of profit.

It’s telling that, in polls, millennials and Generation Z members of all political stripes overwhelmingly report high levels of anxiety about the future of the planet. They are the ones who will be most severely impacted by the complacency and inaction of previous generations, including those of us in Generation X.

There is no safe room in a burning house. I challenge LNP | LancasterOnline and every elected leader in Lancaster County to begin using these pages to imagine a future for our children, and for their children — a future in which the fire has been put out.

Erik Anderson

Lancaster