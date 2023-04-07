Humanity hovers on the brink of self-caused annihilation: nuclear war and global warming. Instead of seeking ways to cooperate with national competitors, the United States seems bent on antagonizing them.

First we encircled Russia with armed NATO-member states and expected no pushback. Now we are encircling China. Never mind that our economy cannot survive without imports from China. We do this to protect and maximize shareholder value of our billionaire corporations.

The U.S. has not been a democracy for decades, but instead an oligarchy of powerful corporations that write the tax laws, fund elections and influence all three branches of government. They aim to dominate the world and our unrivaled military is their instrument.

As the “exceptional nation,” we can do no wrong. If others question our motives, we reply with threats of war. Any understanding of subtle historic details and relationships is unwelcome. Russia and the European Union have many common interests. Scrap NATO, and let them sort out Ukraine.

China will soon be the dominant world economy. U.S. propaganda not withstanding, China is not a military threat; we are the threat. Try cooperation for mutual benefit rather than escalating to a nuclear confrontation. Nevil Shute’s 1957 novel “On The Beach” describes how civilization ends. Stephen Kinzer’s “Overthrow” and Noam Chomsky’s “Hegemony or Survival” provide factual histories of American foreign policy over the years that we have not known. Unless humanity intends to annihilate itself, we must change or perish.

Charles B. Lane

Lancaster Township