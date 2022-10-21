When it comes to the state of affairs in America, I’m a believer in the old saying “We were better off when we were worse off.”

To me, America is at its worst when the economy is booming and people are speculating wildly, indulging in excess after excess and preaching self-righteously to the world that our way of life is the only way of life.

During these periods, everything in America is about turning something into a profitable commercial enterprise. Racial politics, religion, medicine, law, education and culture all become vehicles for getting dirty-rich. Americans become like wild pack animals in search of ways to get their hands on money and the privileges it seems to deliver.

Of course, with all the indulging and excess come the terrible hangover consequences: a very rich and competitive communist China; debt; a degraded environment; money-driven politics; anger-driven politics; empty lives; and the vultures feeding on the effects of the long hangover.

The past 30 years — the age of American globalization — contain all the worst qualities of American excess. It was so overindulgent that we almost lost all of our wealth and political democracy.

Now that things look like they might stay bad for a long time, let’s put to rest the idea that we’re only a “commercial republic” and start to really go wild. That “wild” would start with a new focus on culture and an unease with the magical powers of money.

Matthew Atlee

Lancaster