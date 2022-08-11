The real effects of the growing inflation are now impacting most Americans. They are reflected in less social travel, limited dining out and less-frequent attendance at some sports or entertainment venues. Also, many families are making hard choices between paying utility bills, purchasing essential food or paying for needed medical prescriptions.

Apparently, no amount of salary increase has been able to keep up with the inflationary spiral of goods and services.

There are families on the verge of homelessness and others living an extremely frugal life, with no excesses or social enjoyments.

Currently, there is a bill in Congress called the Inflation Reduction Act, which proposes new government means to reduce inflation, while also addressing other important issues. I’m not sure, if it is passed, when and how we would get relief from this legislation.

We are all victims of this financial disaster. Our lives are in need of strong, stabilizing programs to improve our current trend.

Bob Sweeney

Warwick, Rhode Island