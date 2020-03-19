We’re all part of the human race (letter) Mar 19, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Why are some people offended by LGBT people? We are the same. We breathe, eat and work the same. We just have different lifestyles. We are gay, transgender, bisexual, lesbian and a lot more. But we are still human.Syharrah Landis 11th GradeRonks Today's Top Stories These Lancaster County gyms have online workouts you can do at home (and some are free) 1 hr ago How to make a pot of rice and other stovetop tricks [Stay-Put Cooking] 1 hr ago Lancaster County loses early trout season start due to COVID-19 1 hr ago How Pennsylvania’s three row officers — attorney general, auditor general and treasurer — get around, and who pays 1 hr ago This couple transformed an 1870s Lancaster city carriage house with big changes and DIY details [photos, video] 1 hr ago 'It's getting harder and harder': Superintendents navigate school closures amid coronavirus shutdown 1 hr ago Abnormally warm and very little snow defines winter 2020 in Lancaster County 1 hr ago You've got the time, so here are some long movies to watch 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Tags Lgbt Equality Similarities