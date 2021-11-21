Thank you for your Nov. 14 editorial, “Denounce hatred.”

Racism, white supremacy and antisemitism are extremely evil, demonic sins that the Bible clearly condemns.

No person who believes and/or practices such wicked and idiotic ideas could possibly be a Christian or any kind of a God-fearing person. Jesus taught of love and equality for people of all races, colors and creeds. Jesus himself was a Jew, and probably not a Caucasian.

We should support the NAACP, the National Urban League, Church World Service and any other church or agency that is working for opportunities and rights for people of color, refugees and immigrants. So often those people are tragically denied equal opportunities or equal justice in employment, housing, education, medical care, the criminal justice system and other areas of life.

People of all colors, nations and creeds are precious in God’s sight, and should be in ours also. We are sisters and brothers.

As Paul says in Galatians 3:28, “We are all one in Christ Jesus our Lord.’’

Bigotry and hatred have no place in any community. Tell your legislators to speak out and act against it.

John E. Fueller

Mount Wolf, York County