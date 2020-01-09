On Dec. 28, a Saturday, four people stood at the corner of State and Main streets in Ephrata. One had a mask of Bernie Sanders over his face and the other three held signs, extolling, “Honk if you like Bernie Sanders.”
I was excited to see this, not because of far-left Bernie, but because someone was standing up in our town and expressing an opinion. Many cars passed and blew their horns. Many did not. Could it be that we are becoming “brain-dead,” losing our thoughts to laziness? Believing there is one way to approach things and that we are right and we know it.
Sadly, we elect officials not because of character and abilities. Instead we vote a straight-party ticket time and time again. There are still kids in cages, and too many Americans seem to just accept that as normal. Slowly, gradually — but inexorably — our country is accepting the unacceptable. We thought we had a consensus about basic norms that protect freedom and self-government. That consensus has been swept away by many in our area who value political power over the constitutional liberties they have always claimed to revere above everything else.
Richard F. Smith
Ephrata