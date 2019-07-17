Bronze: a metal composed of copper and tin. Sometimes there is added aluminum, manganese, nickel and zinc. We cannot see these individual elements. They all gave up their individual identity to create a unified “alloy” for a specific purpose.
It is like American society in the early 20th century. Italians, Greeks, Germans, Irish and the Polish came to America. We became known as “the melting pot,” an alloy, so to speak. They all became Americans. Not Irish, Greeks, Italians or Germans, but Americans with a common society, morals, goals, and a common language.
Today, radicals want to forget the “melting pot” idea for a “salad bowl” concept. Every part is clearly identified. If you don’t like cucumbers, throw them out. If you don’t like kale in your salad, you just throw it out in the trash. I can revolt against any part of the salad I don’t like.
Like it or not, a society with competing languages, religions, races and morals will eventually be torn apart. The histories of bilingual and bicultural societies that do not assimilate are histories of turmoil, tension and tragedy. They eventually cease to exist. We need to celebrate our unity, not our diversity.
Jim Swarr
East Hempfield Township