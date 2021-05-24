I am still struggling to understand a group of parents booing and jeering a school official for wearing a mask (“Protesters decry masks at Manheim Central,” May 18 LNP | LancasterOnline).

I work in a school and I wear a mask every day to protect the health and safety of the students, faculty and staff around me.

Please explain how this could possibly offend anyone. For more than a year, doctors and scientists have been studying this new virus and its variants to understand not only the immediate effects of infection but also the long-term effects.

It would be totally irresponsible if schools did not take this pandemic seriously, especially in looking out for our children. I fear that people are equating freedom with the indulgence of selfishness. Freedom in society carries great demands and responsibilities.

In living our lives, we must consider the well-being and rights of others, as well as of ourselves. I am free to drive a car; however, I must obey traffic rules, not trespass on private property, maintain my vehicle in working order and carry insurance. By doing so, I ensure that everyone has the freedom to drive and navigate safely.

I do not get up every morning eager to don a mask; nevertheless, I owe it to my fellow citizens to do what is best for the most vulnerable amongst us. When I enter a building, I do not know what difficult medical conditions the person beside me might be suffering. How terrible if I should put their life in peril because I don’t feel like wearing a mask.

Susan Hoffman

Mount Joy Township