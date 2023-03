What ever happened to “shame on you”?

Or “you should be ashamed of yourself”?

Those expressions no longer seem to exist. The word “shame” is almost never spoken.

At the recent Conservative Political Action Conference, Donald Trump Jr. said this of U.S. Sen. John Fetterman: “It’s sort of weird that Pennsylvania managed to elect a vegetable.”

What a shameful statement. Donald Trump Jr. should be ashamed of himself.

Where is the shame?

Dennis Dezort

Landisville