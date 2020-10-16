I was born into the Amish-Mennonite community in Lancaster County in 1963. When I was 1, my parents moved to a Black neighborhood in our nation’s capital and started a church. I played on sidewalks there and sang “To Be Young, Gifted and Black” in assemblies at the public elementary school. While I stuck out with pigtails and plain dresses, I was proud to be close to the Black experience during the civil rights era as the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. sparked a national movement for equality and racial justice.

Fast forward. I’m now married to a Black man. We met in Arizona and he moved with me “home” to Lancaster 12 years ago. There’s much to love and appreciate about being back, but I am presently deeply troubled. When I was young, I memorized the Bible’s entire book of Proverbs with my parents’ encouragement and the promise of a new bike.

Wisdom is a precious and much-needed characteristic in leadership and I believe it is sorely lacking at the top in our nation. I implore every civic-minded fellow Lancaster County resident to search your heart and to pray for — and vote for — leaders with the conviction to speak out loudly against systemic racism and inequality.

At the least, withhold your vote from one who fits the description of a fool in the verses from Proverbs, and whose house is far from wisdom.

For you “VeggieTales” fans, search for Phil Vischer’s YouTube videos about race in America. Choose a brighter, more just future.

Eunice Lapp-Hill

East Lampeter Township