President Donald Trump and the Republican Party missed their calling — they should have been in the circus. There is no one better at putting on a dog-and-pony show than President Trump and the GOP and don’t get in their way — they will call out the police and the military and use tear gas on law-abiding people just like the dictators in Russia, China and North Korea.

Trump and his party are just tearing this country apart. They have made the U.S. the laughingstock of the whole world. We are not No. 1 in the world anymore (except for coronavirus cases). We need change in Washington, D.C. We need to get out and vote in November.

Charles Anderson

East Drumore Township