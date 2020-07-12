I live in a community that values green lawns — no dandelions or clover flowers allowed near our houses — and fewer butterflies and bees. We do allow the aggressive and invasive tree of heaven, known to be a preferred feeding ground for the spotted lanternfly. In Bald Eagle State Park and lawns across Pennsylvania, tree of heaven is wiping out native species.

Some scientists believe that if we continue on our present course of abuse of Earth and its creatures, human life may cease to exist. In 1987, Harvard biologist E.O. Wilson wrote, “The truth is that we need invertebrates (butterflies and bees) but they don’t need us. … If human beings were to disappear tomorrow, the world would go on with little change. ... But if invertebrates were to disappear, I doubt that the human species could live more than a few months.”

Human beings are “most dangerous to the fragile environment of the world.” For the sake of clover-free lawns, we are killing creatures on which our very lives depend.

Global warming caused by humans is contributing to the thawing of the Arctic. Ice and land that have been frozen for almost 3 million years is thawing and possibly releasing vast amounts of greenhouse gases and dangerous pathogens, against which we have no natural defense. According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the damage due to climate changes are significant and getting worse.

We are treating our environment as if no lives matter — not even our own.

Carol Wolford

West Donegal Township