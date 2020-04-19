I totally agree with President Donald Trump and Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, who both said that we need to stop our dependence on China.

Past administrations closed their eyes and let our companies move there to manufacture everything from household goods, decorating items, toys, clothing, shoes and, most importantly, our medications. You go into a store and find most things (even some of our canned vegetables) say “made in China.”

President Trump is the first president I can remember who said we need to return the production of goods — especially our medications — to America. I am willing to pay extra for items to reopen our factories and put Americans in place to produce what we need here.

And, by the way, China gave us the ultimate “made in China”: the novel coronavirus.

Toni Saghirian

Penn Township