The writer of the Nov. 30 letter “Start making right choices” was right about one thing: Homelessness is a choice. However, it is not a choice made by the people experiencing homelessness, but rather one made by our society that refuses to make housing a universal right.

Believing that people choose to be homeless requires you to ignore that the federal minimum wage has not increased since 2009, stuck at $7.25 an hour, when an income of $20.40 an hour is necessary to afford a modest one-bedroom rental home, according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition.

It requires you to ignore that only 1 in 4 households eligible for housing assistance receive it because of chronic underfunding of public housing and housing choice vouchers, which are proven to end homelessness.

You have to ignore the tremendous racial disparities in who experiences homelessness: While just 4% of the population of Lancaster County is Black, 11% of people living in poverty and 28% of people experiencing homelessness in Lancaster County are Black, according to the racial equity analysis tool of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Just under half of the families experiencing homelessness in Lancaster County are Black.

Homelessness is a problem with a solution, and the solution is housing. Plenty of us who are stably housed make “bad choices” all the time, yet remain housed. Homelessness is a structural problem, not an individual one, and it requires structural solutions. We know how to end homelessness and it is within our means to do so — we just need the political will and the resources to do it.

Ben Cattell Noll

Lancaster