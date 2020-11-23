Day after day, night after night, all we hear about is the new cases of COVID-19 and how many have died.

What about how many people have recovered from it?

It seems to me it would be important to let readers know that there is hope. A lot of people have recovered from this and that, to me, is important.

My attitude is simple. When God wants me, he will take me, and until then I will live life on life’s terms.

I have seen a lot — a year in Vietnam with the 101st Airborne and in 1967-68 being addicted to drugs and alcohol. Because of Alcoholics Anonymous and God, I have been sober for 46 years. I live a day at a time.

I wish all a happy Thanksgiving and merry Christmas.

Steve Vogel

Oxford