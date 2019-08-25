Ismail (as in Mr. Smith-Wade-El, member of Lancaster City Council, son, brother, educated, sincere man and author of “We must face squarely the white supremacist threat,” Aug. 11 Sunday LNP), I know your mother is so proud of you. I was fortunate enough to have the late Rita Smith-Wade-El as a professor at Millersville.
Before I took her class, I heard she was hardheaded, tough and challenging. That was all true, but she was so much more than that — she made me wish I had known her all my life. These are very pivotal times, lots of convoluted, disgusting and self-serving thoughts; I won’t give them the honor of the term “ideas.” Just as we observe the difference between “not racist” and “anti-racist,” so must we see beyond even “bipartisan” to “nonpartisan.”
I feel like it should all be destroyed (metaphorically speaking, of course); politics equals corruption, easily provable on a federal and state level — maybe locally we have a chance. The really hard part is that it’s beyond politics — it is a struggle on the very deepest levels between good and evil (I categorize myself as an “agnostic atheist,” so that was difficult). We are all human beings, made of the same stuff that was made out of the same smaller stuff, and so on; we need to intelligently hold each other accountable and try to know real peace, as one people. I am very glad that you are part of what makes Lancaster Lancaster.
Kirk Hawthorne
Bainbridge