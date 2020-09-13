I was surprised and disappointed to read that Congressman Lloyd Smucker will not participate in forums hosted by LNP | LancasterOnline (“Smucker a ‘no’ vote on forum with challenger,” Sept. 6 Sunday edition).

The residents of Lancaster need more communication with our elected officials — not less. I have received phone calls around dinner time from Smucker’s office to stay on the line for a phone town hall meeting, but such short notice generally doesn’t permit me to participate. Who gets calls from his office? Every resident or just a select few?

I support the local press in inviting our elected officials to participate in public forums as a means of getting those officials to answer questions from constituents. Likewise, I urge Smucker to reconsider his opposition. Let him participate in the process of selecting moderators.

Daniel Gingrich

Lancaster