In May, I emailed U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker, asking him to write a response for LNP | LancasterOnline to the dozens of letters to the editor condemning his attempt to nullify the November election.

I pointed out that he had never answered these constituents, even though his website says he enjoys hearing from them. I reminded him that, by submitting a letter or an op-ed to LNP | LancasterOnline, he would help these constituents feel heard.

I never got a reply from Smucker’s office, which doesn’t surprise me. In my opinion, Smucker doesn’t like being challenged, and when he thinks he is, he tends to shut down the conversation.

Smucker’s refusal to respond to his constituents may be seen as a tacit admission that his support for overturning the election really was indefensible.

But there is a larger problem here. On this and other issues, Smucker has essentially checked out of public debate. He doesn’t seem to feel he has to engage with his constituents and argue the merits of his positions.

His unwillingness to hold in-person town halls is simply another facet of this. I believe that all of this keeps him from having to deal with embarrassing facts that undercut his position, whether the topic is election integrity, climate change or something else.

In the meantime, for large swaths of the Republican Party, if you really, really believe something, then it’s true — no matter what the facts say.

We constituents could help Smucker avoid getting sucked into this delusional thinking if he would give us a chance.

Barry Stoner

Elizabethtown