Enough is enough!

We are half-heartedly fighting a war against COVID-19. Putting political and economic issues aside, let’s look at the battlefield. The enemy is not invisible and can only exert its forces to the extent we enable it. How should we deal with the situation?

We need to, in our view, mobilize all our resources to:

1. Make universal COVID-19 testing easy, rapid and accurate. We need to know who carries the virus and who is free of the virus. Those who have been exposed to the virus need to be treated so they can be made free of the virus.

2. Identify or create cures that are safe and effective in eliminating the virus. We need cures for those who have just been exposed to the virus and also for those who are in critical condition on respirators. Production of the treatments should be fully capable of handling all demand for the treatments.

3. Staff, train and outfit the personnel needed to safely and effectively complete the testing and treatment.

The Defense Production Act needs to be applied to the entire supply chain to ensure there are no bottlenecks in rapid and effective application of necessary resources.

Until we have the national will to win this war, we will be fighting battles for a long time, and many of us might die.

Bob Scala and

Sid Paskowitz

West Lampeter Township