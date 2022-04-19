This month commemorated two examples of speaking truth to power: the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s historic April 4, 1967, “Beyond Vietnam” speech, and Jesus’ entry to Jerusalem for his dynamic confrontation with the Romans.

Both of these actions called out the amoral behavior of their respective empires, whose lust for power denied the rights and lives of those they marginalized. Unfortunately, exactly one year later for King and less than one week later for Jesus, the corrupt power structures martyred these prophets. Although many have taken up the mantle to continue their work, we now have one U.S. political party — the GOP — promoting and implementing extreme legislation that directly opposes King’s and Jesus’ teachings and seeks to rescind much of the progress made toward a more just society.

The so-called Christians who believe false narratives and vote for the party of blatant disinformation and discrimination recall the “den of thieves” denounced by Jesus. The Republican Party’s inept policies allowed the unnecessary deaths of hundreds of thousands of its own citizens during the pandemic. It is a party that prevents fair education funding and voting and health care rights. It is a party so extreme that conservative U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney is censured as a liberal! When universal health care is a center-right policy in other democracies, but the Affordable Care Act is deemed to be “extreme-left socialism” in the GOP narrative, we must discern truth and curb the Republican Party’s power, everywhere from school boards to state and federal offices.

Patrick Brady

Landisville