Two words that frighten us are rationing and recession. But as we mature and grow older, there are many things we must confront, and the time to confront them is now.

Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel, former chief of oncology at the National Institutes of Health and now a vice provost at University of Pennsylvania, is one of the best qualified physicians to address the painful process of rationing medical care in times of scarcity. His best-known paper on rationing medical care and supplies was published in the journal Lancet 2000.

Rationing is nicely summarized in his Wikipedia entry. He suggests that the ethical basis for decisions on how to respond to scarcity depends on a concept termed “complete lives.” Among the considerations rationing includes are first-come, first-served; the sickest first; social value or importance of the individual (in the current crisis a nurse or physician is more important than a nonmedical worker); how much society has invested in a person; advanced age or prospects for future years of health and well-being — each of these considered in painful reflection.

For example, as an elder, should I consider dropping out of the line for ventilators in favor of a younger person? At present, we have de facto rationing, based on wealth, health insurance, access to facilities and many unfair or poorly thought out means of rationing. As “People of the Book,” let us talk and then share our thoughts, blessings and opportunities. As for the recession, let us leave that to better minds.

Kenneth Brown, M.D.

Manheim Township